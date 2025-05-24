Einav Zangauker calls Netanyahu's pick for Shin Bet chief 'un-Jewish, inhumane'

Einav Zangauker, the mother of hostage Matan Zangauker, said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's choice of Shin Bet chief was "un-Jewish" and "inhumane" on Saturday night.

"Netanyahu wants to appoint as head of the Shin Bet, which is responsible for returning my son, a person who declared that he is against returning my son," Zangauker said. "This is un-Jewish, inhumane, and will not pass."

Maj. Gen. David Zini, Netanyahu's pick for the new Shin Bet chief, had expressed strong opposition to hostage exchanges in internal military discussions, Channel 12 reported on Friday. Zini reportedly said behind closed doors, “I am against hostage deals; this is an eternal war.”

The remarks have sparked concern among hostage families and added to existing criticism regarding Zini's suitability for the post.