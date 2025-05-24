Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Einav Zangauker calls Netanyahu's pick for Shin Bet chief 'un-Jewish, inhumane'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Einav Zangauker, the mother of hostage Matan Zangauker, said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's choice of Shin Bet chief was "un-Jewish" and "inhumane" on Saturday night.

"Netanyahu wants to appoint as head of the Shin Bet, which is responsible for returning my son, a person who declared that he is against returning my son," Zangauker said. "This is un-Jewish, inhumane, and will not pass."

Maj. Gen. David Zini, Netanyahu's pick for the new Shin Bet chief, had expressed strong opposition to hostage exchanges in internal military discussions, Channel 12 reported on Friday. Zini reportedly said behind closed doors, “I am against hostage deals; this is an eternal war.”

The remarks have sparked concern among hostage families and added to existing criticism regarding Zini's suitability for the post.



Related Tags
Hostage headline
Gazan doctor loses nine children in Israel strike on Khan Yunis home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/24/2025 05:37 PM
Looters take over aid trucks in Gaza, sell goods at inflated prices
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/24/2025 04:42 PM
German defense minister does not rule out return of military draft
By REUTERS
05/24/2025 04:27 PM
Social media platform X down for multiple users worldwide
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/24/2025 04:19 PM
Erdogan, Syria's Sharaa hold talks in Istanbul, media reports say
By REUTERS
05/24/2025 03:14 PM
Firefighters work to extinguish fire in Rosh Ha'ayin, near West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/24/2025 03:11 PM
Israeli soccer players under suspicion of committing fraud
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/24/2025 02:19 PM
Ukraine says 307 soldiers return home in POW swap with Russia
By REUTERS
05/24/2025 02:06 PM
Aid trucks reportedly begin entering Gaza via Kerem Shalom crossing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/24/2025 09:23 AM
Trump administration puts new limits on reporters at Pentagon
By REUTERS
05/24/2025 05:30 AM
Kyiv mayor says combined drones and missiles attack city
By REUTERS
05/24/2025 01:33 AM
Peru opens investigation into IDF soldier after Hind Rajab complaint
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2025 11:29 PM
Paris court convicts thieves who robbed Kim Kardashian in jewel heist
By REUTERS
05/23/2025 10:45 PM
Billy Joel cancels concerts after brain disorder diagnosis
By REUTERS
05/23/2025 10:05 PM
Israeli army to expand operations in Gaza overnight
By YANIR YAGNA
05/23/2025 09:05 PM