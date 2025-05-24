Naama Levy recounts Hamas captivity: 'There's nowhere to run' to escape explosions

Former hostage Naama Levy recounted her time in Hamas captivity during a demonstration at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv on Saturday night.

Levy stated that she drank rainwater and spoke of her fears due to explosions nearby.

"More than anything, what terrified me were the explosions. There’s nowhere for them to run. They just pray."

"In the first weeks of captivity, I was alone. Sometimes, entire days went without food, and only a little water. My captors placed a pot outside the house where I was being held, and the rain filled it. That's what kept me going," Levy stated.

Naama Levy abducted, released with other female IDF observers

Levy was abducted from the Nahal Oz base along with several other female IDF observers during the October 7 massacre. RELEASED SOLDIER-RETURNEES on Beilinson balcony (L to R): Naama Levy, Karina Ariev, Agam Berger, Liri Albag, and Daniella Gilboa. (credit: LIANE GRUNBERG WAKABAYASHI)

Levy’s plight quickly gained international attention when footage of her in Gaza, in bloodied grey sweatpants, circulated online. Released hostages told the family that she was wounded.

