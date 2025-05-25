October Council threatens Netanyahu that he must meet with them by Tuesday

The October Council, a forum of families of hostages and bereaved families, threatened that if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not respond to them by this Tuesday, the organization would escalate its efforts immediately to establish a state commission of inquiry, it announced Sunday.

"Prime minister, after almost 600 days in which we have acted with excessive statesmanship, and in light of your explicit statement that you have no intention of establishing a state commission of inquiry, we are left with no choice," it said.

The council comprises over 1,500 bereaved families, hostages, and survivors of the October 7 massacre.