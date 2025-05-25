Police aim to indict man who allegedly raped his daughters

Israel Police announced on Sunday that they finished interrogations and were preparing to submit an indictment against a 44-year-old man from Holon who allegedly raped two of his daughters.

In April, social services received complaints of suspected sexual assault acts by the man towards his stepdaughter, from the time she was 11 years old.

Police questioned the daughter, which led to a separate complaint by the man's biological daughter of similar acts.

Allegedly, he committed the acts towards both girls from the time they were both 11 years old, abuse that continued for several years.

Police are now preparing to issue an indictment.