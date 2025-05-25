Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Police aim to indict man who allegedly raped his daughters

By SARAH BEN-NUN

Israel Police announced on Sunday that they finished interrogations and were preparing to submit an indictment against a 44-year-old man from Holon who allegedly raped two of his daughters.

In April, social services received complaints of suspected sexual assault acts by the man towards his stepdaughter, from the time she was 11 years old.

Police questioned the daughter, which led to a separate complaint by the man's biological daughter of similar acts.

Allegedly, he committed the acts towards both girls from the time they were both 11 years old, abuse that continued for several years.

Police are now preparing to issue an indictment. 

Israel Police arrest two suspects for stabbing one in Kiryat Ata apt
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/25/2025 12:58 PM
Russia and Ukraine complete largest prisoner swap, Moscow says
By REUTERS
05/25/2025 12:24 PM
Erdogan, Pakistan PM Sharif to meet in Istanbul on Sunday
By REUTERS
05/25/2025 12:22 PM
Israeli military kills terrorists in Gaza who wounded tank commander
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/25/2025 10:04 AM
Ukraine says Russia attacked with 367 missiles and drones overnight
By REUTERS
05/25/2025 09:39 AM
Tel Aviv court extends detention of Ramat Gan murder suspect
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/25/2025 08:14 AM
Congo eyes US minerals deal by end of June, FT reports
By REUTERS
05/25/2025 07:45 AM
US special envoy praises Syrian leader's steps on foreign fighters
By REUTERS
05/24/2025 07:49 PM
German defense minister does not rule out return of military draft
By REUTERS
05/24/2025 04:27 PM
Social media platform X down for multiple users worldwide
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/24/2025 04:19 PM
Erdogan, Syria's Sharaa hold talks in Istanbul, media reports say
By REUTERS
05/24/2025 03:14 PM
Firefighters work to extinguish fire in Rosh Ha'ayin, near West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/24/2025 03:11 PM
Israeli soccer players under suspicion of committing fraud
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/24/2025 02:19 PM
Ukraine says 307 soldiers return home in POW swap with Russia
By REUTERS
05/24/2025 02:06 PM
Aid trucks reportedly begin entering Gaza via Kerem Shalom crossing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/24/2025 09:23 AM