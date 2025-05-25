Bill prosecuting Oct. 7 terrorists for genocide passes in ministerial committee

The bill regarding the prosecution of terrorists who participated in the October 7 attacks, initiated by Religious Zionism MK Simcha Rothman, was approved by the Ministerial Committee for Legislation on Sunday.

As part of the proposed legislation, a special court would be established to handle criminal trials for defendants accused of crimes related to genocide. The proposal calls for the formation of a special team that would include judges, representatives from the Justice Ministry, the Defense Ministry, and the foreign affairs minister. Religious Zionist Party MK Simcha Rothman leads a vote during a Constitution, Law and Justice Committee at the Knesset, April 27, 2025 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

'Current legal tools are inadequate'

"When it comes to the Nukhba terrorists, from a legal standpoint, the State of Israel remains stuck in a mindset that predates October 7. The current legal tools are inadequate and irrelevant for addressing an act of genocide and mass murder," said Rothman.

"Anyone trying to force this into the framework of regular criminal law is destroying the entire legal process. As proof, up until now, not even a single indictment has been filed. That’s why we must fundamentally change the legal structure."

This is a developing story.