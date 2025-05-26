Trump wants to end war in Gaza 'as quickly as possible,' close to reaching ceasefire - report

US President Donald Trump wants to end the war in Gaza "as quickly as possible," he told reporters on Sunday before boarding Air Force One on his way back from New Jersey to Washington.

Trump stated, "We want to see if we can stop it. And we've talked to Israel, we want to see if we can stop this whole situation as quickly as possible," he added that he hopes there'll be good news on that issue.

Additionally, anonymous "knowledgeable sources" cited by Sky News Arabia claimed that there is a growing likelihood that Trump will announce a ceasefire in Gaza in the coming days.

This would come as part of a deal that would include the release of Israeli hostages held by Gazatrn terror organizations, the sources added.

The sources state that the Trump administration opened up a communications channel with Hamas via Palestinian-American businessman and author, Bishara Bahbah, who serves as the chair of Arab Americans for Peace, according to his X/Twitter profile. US President Donald Trump signs the Laken Riley Act at the White House in Washington, US, January 29, 2025; illustrative. (credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)

In his first press conference since December 2024, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday called the offensive in Gaza "an unprecedented operation in the history of wars” and publicly stated that there are 20 hostages still alive in Gaza.

'We are prepared for a temporary ceasefire to return hostages'

“We have returned, so far, 197 hostages, of whom 148 are alive. Twenty are alive; we will return them all,” he said.

“If there is an opportunity for a temporary ceasefire to return hostages, we are prepared for it,” he added.