Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Sweden to summon Israeli ambassador over Gaza humanitarian situation

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 26, 2025 17:40

Sweden's foreign ministry will summon Israel's ambassador in Stockholm to protest against a lack of humanitarian aid to people in Gaza, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Monday.

Last week, under growing international pressure, Israeli authorities allowed a trickle of aid into the Palestinian enclave but the few hundred trucks carried only a tiny fraction of the food needed by a population of 2 million at risk of famine after nearly three months of blockade.

Kristersson told Swedish news agency TT that the European Union should impose sanctions and exert diplomatic pressure on Israel to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

"We have been incredibly clear about that, ourselves and together with many other European countries," Kristersson told TT.

"That pressure is now increasing, no doubt, and for very good reasons," he said.

The Swedish prime minister's office confirmed to Reuters that Kristersson had made the statement.

Residents of Jerusalem neighborhood evacuated after fire breaks out
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/26/2025 05:15 PM
Government welcomes Maj.-Gen. Zini's appt as Shin Bet head
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/26/2025 04:44 PM
Majority of medical equipment in Gaza are out of stock, WHO says
By REUTERS
05/26/2025 04:19 PM
Bank of Israel keeps rates on hold after April inflation rise
By REUTERS
05/26/2025 04:12 PM
US homeland security chief Kristi Noem speaks with Netanyahu about Iran
By REUTERS
05/26/2025 03:42 PM
Iraqi oil ministry sues Kurdish region's government over US contracts
By REUTERS
05/26/2025 02:52 PM
Firefighting teams contain fire in the Jerusalem forest area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/26/2025 12:30 PM
Kuwait and Saudi Arabia announce oil discovery in Neutral Zone
By REUTERS
05/26/2025 12:25 PM
Russian forces capture two settlements in eastern Ukraine, TASS reports
By REUTERS
05/26/2025 12:23 PM
Iran will survive even if there are no talks with US, president says
By REUTERS
05/26/2025 12:17 PM
Russia does not see Vatican as a serious arena for peace talks
By REUTERS
05/26/2025 12:15 PM
Lufthansa Group delays resuming flights to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/26/2025 12:14 PM
Three rockets fired from Gaza Strip, two fell short, one intercepted
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/26/2025 09:30 AM
Separatists' sit-at-home protests lead to 700 deaths in Nigeria
By REUTERS
05/26/2025 09:09 AM
Police investigate Ramat Gan man for committing sexual offenses.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/26/2025 09:08 AM