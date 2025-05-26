Lebanese PM: 'Days of spreading the Iranian revolution are over'

Nawaf Salam also asserted that Israel was occupying Lebanese territory.

By AMICHAI STEIN, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 26, 2025 22:48
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam speaks to the press following the formation of the new government at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon. February 8, 2025. (photo credit: REUTERS/EMILIE MADI)
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam asserted that his government would not be cooperating closely with Iran in a Monday interview with Sky News Arabia. 

“The days of spreading the Iranian revolution are over. We will not remain silent about weapons in Lebanon that are outside the control of the government.”

He also said that Lebanon would only consider peace with Israel if it was "real peace."

“We are a peace-seeking nation, but we want a real peace. Israel is occupying territories that belong to our country.”

Smoke rises from Israeli airstrike in Blida, southern Lebanon, as it seen from the Israeli side of the border, May 25, 2025 (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)
Hezbollah claims that it will not back down against Israel 

Salam's appointment in January was widely seen as a blow to Iran-backed Hezbollah

However, Hezbollah officials have recently reiterated the terror group's commitment to resistance, The Jerusalem Post reported on Monday. 

“Let it be clear to everyone: Don’t ask us for anything from now on. Let Israel withdraw, stop its aggression, release the prisoners, and fulfill all obligations under the agreement. After that, we’ll discuss what happens next," Hezbollah chief Sheikh Naim Qassem told pro-Hezbollah publication Al-Akhbar

“Lebanon must be strong... Don’t be afraid of anything. What will they do to you if you raise your voice?” 



