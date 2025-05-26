IDF enters south Lebanon, advance several hundred meters - report

Israeli soldiers were reportedly advancing with two bulldozers into their northern neighbor and searching houses in the Mais al-Jabal area.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, LIRAN AHARONI
Updated: MAY 27, 2025 00:03
IDF operates in southern Lebanon, January 9, 2025. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
An IDF infantry force entered southern Lebanon 200 meters east of the municipality of Mais al-Jabal, Army Radio reported Monday night, citing Lebanese reports.

Israeli soldiers reportedly advanced several hundred meters into Lebanese territory.

The IDF was reportedly advancing with two bulldozers into their northern neighbor, Walla reported, also citing Lebanese reports. Soldiers were reportedly searching houses in the area using flashlights, with some reports claiming forces were conducting excavation operations in the area.

Patrols in the area due to IDF activity

Hezbollah-affiliated news source Al-Akhbar reported that the Lebanese military, in response, is conducting patrols in the Mais al-Jabal area.

Israeli soldiers were stationed near the home of a Lebanese family that decided to leave their house due to the IDF's activities, reports said.

This is a developing story.



