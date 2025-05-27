Seven million shekels seized from terror financing businesses in West Bank raids

Approximately seven million shekels were seized during raids on currency exchange businesses involved in terror financing across the West Bank carried out by the Israel Border Police and other security forces, Israel Police announced on Tuesday.

Thirty suspects were arrested during the raids.

The police worked with intelligence guidance from IDF Central Command, the Shin Bet, and the Border Police Intelligence Division.

During the raids, forces seized various currencies, including Israeli shekels, US dollars, euros, gold, and more.

Additionally, forces found and seized tech devices, office supplies, money counting machines, safes, and various types of weapons. Approximately seven million shekels were seized during West Bank raids. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESMAN)

Roughly 30 million shekels seized since Gaza war began

Since October 7, 2023, security forces have seized around 30 million shekels in terror funds in the West Bank.

“Border Police fighters in Judea and Samaria act with determination and in close cooperation with all security bodies to strike at the heart of terror financing. Since the early morning hours, our fighters raided numerous businesses throughout the region and seized large sums of money used for terrorism,” Deputy Commissioner Nisso Guetta, Commander of the Border Police in the West Bank, said.

“Raids like these are a significant component in the broader fight against terror infrastructure in Judea and Samaria. They are part of ongoing counterterrorism activities we conduct nightly, including arrests of wanted individuals, weapons searches, and a variety of operational missions.

“We will investigate the detainees through our regional intelligence and investigations division and bring them to justice. We will continue to act forcefully against anyone involved in the transfer of funds that support terrorism – anywhere, anytime, and by any means.”