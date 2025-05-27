US President Donald Trump warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against taking steps that could harm nuclear deal negotiations between the US and Iran in a phone call last week, a senior White House official and another source familiar with the details said on Tuesday.
Trump warns Netanyahu against taking steps that could harm US-Iran nuclear deal talks - report
By REUTERS05/27/2025 05:43 PM
