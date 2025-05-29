Jerusalem Post
Goldknopf threatens to resign over draft law as budget deadline nears - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Yitzchak Goldknopf, chairman of the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party,  issued an ultimatum to the coalition on the eve of the budget passage, saying that he and other Knesset members would resign from the government if a budget were approved without a conscription law, Channel 12 reported on Thursday. 

This means that after Shavuot, assuming there is no breakthrough on the draft law, Goldknopf will resign from the government, but most members of United Torah Judaism will remain in the government. In any case, a decision will be made after the holiday, Channel 12 wrote. 

Members of UTJ have expressed growing dissatisfaction in March over the government’s failure to fulfill promises regarding budgets for the haredi sector and an exemption for yeshiva students from IDF service. 

