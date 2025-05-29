IDF announces contracting co. employee killed in northern Gaza

David Libi, a 19-year-old employee of a contracting company that conducted engineering work for the IDF on behalf of the Defense Ministry, was killed on Thursday in northern Gaza, the IDF and the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council announced.

David leaves behind his parents and seven siblings.

"With deep sorrow, we announce the fall in battle in the Gaza Strip of David Libi, of blessed memory, a resident of the community of Malachei HaShalom in Binyamin," the West Bank council announced in a press release.

David Libi was a third-generation descendant of Binyamin’s pioneering community, and he is remembered as “a devoted builder and lover of the land,” the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council said. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. August 19, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

David served in the IDF engineering corps

Libi was the eldest son of Eliav and Sarah Libi, who were dedicated members of the West Bank communities movement. In recent months, David served in the IDF engineering corps, operating heavy machinery used to destroy terror infrastructure, the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council noted.

David was on the front lines of the war in Gaza. He demonstrated unwavering dedication to the mission of defeating the enemy. Many terror infrastructure sites were destroyed thanks to his actions, the council wrote.

Professional teams from the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council are currently supporting the family, and funeral details will be announced at a later time.

The IDF and the ministry extended their condolences to the family.