IDF intercepts fifth Houthi missile from Yemen in last week

The IDF intercepted a Houthi missile that was launched from Yemen Thursday evening, the military announced. This is the fifth missile the Houthis have fired at Israel in the last week.

Sirens sounded in several areas of the country from Tel Aviv to Modi'in.

Israel Police is conducting searches to locate impact sites of munitions.

Magen David Adom confirmed that no calls have been received about casualties, except for cases of anxiety and people who were injured on the way to a protected area.

On Tuesday, Houthis also launched two missiles at Israel, both intercepted by the IDF. The missiles were launched only three hours apart, and sirens were only activated in the West Bank. All of the missiles in the past week were intercepted by the IDF. (Illustrative) An anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets fired from Lebanon, near the Israeli border with Lebanon, October 22, 2024. (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

The IDF attacked Yemen’s Sanaa International Airport

The IDF attacked Yemen’s Sanaa International Airport on Wednesday in response to several Houthi ballistic missile attacks fired against Israel over the last week.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said the air force destroyed the last airplane the Houthis still had to use at the airport after Israel had already struck it multiple times in the past several months.

Katz continued, saying that Israel had or was in the process of instituting an aerial and naval blockade on the Houthis to try to deter them from future attacks on the Jewish state.