Kibbutz tractors roll into Tel Aviv, demand return of 58 hostages

Tractors from kibbutzim across Israel arrived at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv on Saturday, with participants calling for the return of the 58 hostages still held captive in the Gaza Strip.

The tractors were decorated with Israeli flags and signs bearing the names and faces of the remaining hostages.

Convoys from both southern and northern Israel made their way to Tel Aviv to mark the Shavuot holiday with a call for national unity and humanitarian action.

The demonstration was organized by the Kibbutz Movement in collaboration with The Hostages Families Forum, drawing attention to the ongoing crisis.

Protesters held a sign urging the government to end the war and prioritize efforts to bring the hostages home. Tractors from kibbutzim all over the country decorated with flags and signs of hostages, demanding an end to the war and the return of all the hostages on May 31, 2025. (credit: AVIV ATLAS)

Trump says Israel, Hamas close to hostage, ceasefire deal

US President Donald Trump said that Israel and Hamas are close to making a deal during a press conference at the White House on Friday.

"They're very close to an agreement on Gaza...I think we have a chance of making a deal with Iran also... If we could have a deal without bombs being dropped all over the Middle East, that would be a very good thing," Trump said, adding that the White House will have more details on the Gaza deal later on Saturday.

Hamas said on Saturday it was consulting with Palestinian factions on the ceasefire deal proposed by US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff.