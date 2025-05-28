600 days of captivity and war: Israel’s unyielding call to bring every hostage home

May marks a grim and unthinkable milestone: 600 days since 58 Israeli hostages were abducted by Hamas during the October 7 attacks, and remain held captive in Gaza. As the days stretch on, survivors of captivity and families of the missing are joining in a unified, urgent call to leaders in Israel and around the world to keep the door to freedom open — until every single hostage returns home.

At a Wednesday morning press gathering in Tel Aviv, representatives from the Hostages and Missing Families Forum delivered heartfelt statements to the media, reflecting the anguish and unwavering hope that defines their daily lives. Survivors and their families Their message was clear: the people of Israel stand united in demanding the safe return of all hostages — the living for rehabilitation, the deceased for dignified burial.

‘One decision away from freedom’

Arbel Yehoud, a captivity survivor and girlfriend of abductee Ariel Cunio, spoke of the trauma and ongoing uncertainty she faces, having been forcibly separated from Ariel mere hours after their joint abduction. “I haven’t seen him since. I haven’t heard from him. The anxiety about his fate never leaves me,” she said.

“I was there. I know exactly what they’re going through. Every hostage, living and deceased, is just one decision away from freedom,” she continued. “President Trump opened the door, and Edan Alexander walked through it. That door must remain open until everyone passes through.” PALESTINIAN TERRORISTS surround hostage Arbel Yehoud as they hand her over to the International Red Cross in Khan Yunis last week. (credit: Ramadan Abed/Reuters)

Her words echo a broader sentiment: while a few hostages have been released through complex negotiations, many more remain trapped underground, enduring torture and deprivation.

The families’ pain was echoed by Ofri Bibas, sister of captivity survivor Yarden Bibas, whose family suffered multiple abductions on that fateful day. “From an entire family, only Yarden came back,” she lamented. “President Trump, you helped bring my brother and many others home. We’re pleading with you to do everything to complete the mission.”

Anat Angrest, mother of hostage Matan Angrest, addressed the country with a mother’s raw heartache: “Imagine knowing you gave your most precious gift to defend the homeland, and yet you remain abandoned and forgotten. We refuse to become a society that learns to live with suffering brothers in captivity and murdered ones who disappear forever.”

Luis Har, a captivity survivor, shared his renewed purpose since rescue: “I live with only one mission—to bring all hostages home, to support the families, and to stand together as one big family.”

The unified call is not only emotional but carries the weight of national healing. Yocheved Lifshitz, another survivor, underscored this: “The hostages are the key to national healing. There is national agreement across political lines and sectors. Time is running out, the world is watching, and history will remember.”

In a Tuesday night forum ahead of the 600th day, Keith Siegel, a survivor who spent 484 days in captivity and witnessed unspeakable violence, shared his ongoing struggle with recovery, haunted by the knowledge that four former cellmates remain imprisoned. “It is very hard to deal with. They deserve to be brought back as I was,” he said, urging global leaders to secure a deal for all hostages.

Ayelet Samerano, mother of hostage Yonatan Samerano, recounted the trauma of her son’s abduction from a music festival. “600 days is unimaginable. We don’t know if he is alive or dead. We ask the US and Israeli governments to work together. We need to finish this war for both sides.”

Dalia Cusnir Horn painfully described life with one brother returned and one still captive. “600 days is one more horrible, painful experience every day. Humanity and democratic countries all failed them. We need to fix this. The key is to let the hostages go.”

The survivors and families implore leaders, including former US President Donald Trump, current US administration officials like Steve Witkoff and Adam Boehler, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to intensify efforts to secure the release of all hostages and bring closure to a national wound that transcends politics.

This solemn milestone is more than just a passage of time—it is a testament to resilience, a plea for justice, and a demand for humanity. The message is unanimous and urgent: no one is free until all are free.