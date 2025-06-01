Jerusalem Post
Seven killed after bridge collapse, train derailment in Russia's Bryansk region bordering Ukraine

By REUTERS

At least seven people were killed and 30 hospitalized after "illegal interference" caused a bridge to collapse and a train to derail in Russia's Bryansk region that borders Ukraine, Russian authorities said early on Sunday.

The train's locomotive and several cars derailed "due to the collapse of a span structure of the road bridge as a result of an illegal interference in the operation of transport," Russian Railways said on the Telegram messaging app.

Two children were among those hospitalized, one of them in a serious condition, Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of the Bryansk region, said on Telegram. Among those killed was the locomotive driver, Russia's state news agencies reported, citing medics.

