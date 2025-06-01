Ukrainian, Russian delegations to meet in Istanbul at 1000 GMT on Monday, Turkish source says

A meeting between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul aimed at paving the way for a potential ceasefire is expected to take place at 10:00 GMT, or 1 p.m. local time, at the Ciragan Palace, a Turkish Foreign Ministry source said on Sunday.

Ukraine's delegation to a second round of peace talks will include its defense minister, deputy foreign minister, as well as several military and intelligence officials, according to an executive order by President Volodymyr Zelensky published on Sunday.