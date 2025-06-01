Jerusalem Post
Ukrainian, Russian delegations to meet in Istanbul at 1000 GMT on Monday, Turkish source says

By REUTERS
Updated: JUNE 1, 2025 18:21

A meeting between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul aimed at paving the way for a potential ceasefire is expected to take place at 10:00 GMT, or 1 p.m. local time, at the Ciragan Palace, a Turkish Foreign Ministry source said on Sunday.

Ukraine's delegation to a second round of peace talks will include its defense minister, deputy foreign minister, as well as several military and intelligence officials, according to an executive order by President Volodymyr Zelensky published on Sunday.

 

