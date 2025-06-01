Jerusalem Post
Iranian FM says response to US letter on nuclear deal is underway - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JUNE 1, 2025 22:34

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that a response to the US letter concerning a potential agreement on Iran’s nuclear program is being prepared, Saudi newspaper Al-Hadath reported on Sunday. 

During Sunday’s cabinet meeting, Araghchi presented a report on the latest developments in the negotiations, including a recent message from the United States conveyed through the Sultanate of Oman.

US Envoy Steve Witkoff has presented Iran with a “detailed and acceptable proposal” for a nuclear agreement, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt reportedly said.



