Iranian FM says response to US letter on nuclear deal is underway - report

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that a response to the US letter concerning a potential agreement on Iran’s nuclear program is being prepared, Saudi newspaper Al-Hadath reported on Sunday.

During Sunday’s cabinet meeting, Araghchi presented a report on the latest developments in the negotiations, including a recent message from the United States conveyed through the Sultanate of Oman.

US Envoy Steve Witkoff has presented Iran with a “detailed and acceptable proposal” for a nuclear agreement, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt reportedly said.