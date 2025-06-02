Russia security service thwarts Ukraine-ordered railway sabotage attempt, RIA reports

Russia's Security Service FSB thwarted an attempted arson attack on Russia's railway transportation in the far eastern region of Primorsky Krai, or Primorye, that was to be conducted on Ukraine's order, the RIA news agency reported on Monday.

"It was established that two 19-year-old residents of Primorsky Krai, on orders from Ukrainian special services and expecting to receive a monetary reward, committed actions aimed at setting fire to track-side relay cabinets," RIA cited the service as saying.