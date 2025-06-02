IDF intercepts Houthi missile launched from Yemen, sirens sound in central Israel

Israel's emergency service, Magen David Adom (MDA), said that there were no reports of casualties or injuries. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JUNE 2, 2025 21:19
Footage released by Houthi Military Media says to show a launch of missile, which the Houthis say they fired at Israel, at an unknown location in this screen grab obtained from a handout video released on December 19, 2024. (photo credit: HOUTHI MILITARY MEDIA/via REUTERS)
Footage released by Houthi Military Media says to show a launch of missile, which the Houthis say they fired at Israel, at an unknown location in this screen grab obtained from a handout video released on December 19, 2024.
(photo credit: HOUTHI MILITARY MEDIA/via REUTERS)

The IDF identified and intercepted a missile launched from the Houthis in Yemen towards Israeli territory, the military said on Monday evening.

Israeli air force defense systems operated to intercept the threat, the IDF stated, noting that sirens sounded in central Israel, including Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and the West Bank area, according to protocol. 

This follows the additional missile launch from the Houthis on Sunday afternoon, which triggered sirens according to protocol.

On Sunday, sirens sounded in the Jerusalem area and across central Israel.

This is a developing story. 



