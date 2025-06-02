IDF intercepts Houthi missile launched from Yemen, sirens sound in central Israel

The IDF identified and intercepted a missile launched from the Houthis in Yemen towards Israeli territory, the military said on Monday evening.

Israeli air force defense systems operated to intercept the threat, the IDF stated, noting that sirens sounded in central Israel, including Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and the West Bank area, according to protocol.

Israel's emergency service, Magen David Adom (MDA), said that there were no reports of casualties or injuries.

צה"ל: טיל ששוגר מתימן יורט; הדי פיצוצים נשמעו | תיעוד pic.twitter.com/PBaLN8vSbV — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) June 2, 2025

This follows the additional missile launch from the Houthis on Sunday afternoon, which triggered sirens according to protocol.

On Sunday, sirens sounded in the Jerusalem area and across central Israel.

This is a developing story.