FM Sa'ar congratulates Poland's new president-elect

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar congratulated Poland's President-elect Nawrocki on his election win in a Monday X/Twitter post.

Congratulations to President-elect Nawrocki on his victory in Poland’s presidential election. We wish him great success in serving the Polish people and in further strengthening the friendship and cooperation between Poland and Israel. — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) June 2, 2025

