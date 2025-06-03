IDF fires at suspects who advanced towards them at aid distribution site

The IDF shot at several suspects who advanced towards troops at a humanitarian aid distribution site after initially firing warning shots on Tuesday, the military said.

The suspects were seen deviating from the designated access routes at the site.

The military said it is aware of reports regarding casualties, and the details of the incident are being looked into.

"The warning shots were fired approximately half a kilometer away from the humanitarian aid distribution site toward several suspects who advanced toward the troops in such a way that posed a threat to them," the IDF concluded.