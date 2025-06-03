IDF strikes Hamas weapons depot, will continue Gaza ops

The IDF struck a Hamas member in a structure next to a weapons storage facility connected to the group on Monday, the IDF said in a statement. Following the strike, a secondary attack targeted the weapons storage facility.

In recent days, the IDF has killed several terrorists and dismantled weapons storage facilities, tunnels, and military infrastructure both above and below ground, which posed a threat to troops operating in the area, the statement said.

The IDF will continue its operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.