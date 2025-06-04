Suspect arrested in connection with deadly California fertility clinic bombing

Federal authorities arrested a suspect overnight in connection with last month's deadly bombing at a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California, according to law enforcement officials on Wednesday.

The suspect, Daniel Park, a 32-year-old man from Washington state, was taken into custody at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, the officials said. He will make an initial appearance in Brooklyn federal court on Wednesday afternoon and eventually face charges in California.

Park had been detained in Poland and deported by Polish authorities.US officials were not clear why he had traveled to Poland and said he was not in southern California on the day of the bombing.