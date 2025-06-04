Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Suspect arrested in connection with deadly California fertility clinic bombing

By REUTERS

 Federal authorities arrested a suspect overnight in connection with last month's deadly bombing at a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California, according to law enforcement officials on Wednesday. 

The suspect, Daniel Park, a 32-year-old man from Washington state, was taken into custody at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, the officials said. He will make an initial appearance in Brooklyn federal court on Wednesday afternoon and eventually face charges in California.

Park had been detained in Poland and deported by Polish authorities.US officials were not clear why he had traveled to Poland and said he was not in southern California on the day of the bombing.

IDF issues evacuation warning for areas of northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2025 10:33 PM
Pope Leo urged Russia to support peace in call with Putin
By REUTERS
06/04/2025 10:29 PM
Freedom flotilla with Greta Thunberg will not be allowed to dock in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2025 10:18 PM
US Ed. Dept. says Columbia violated federal anti-discrimination law
By REUTERS
06/04/2025 10:18 PM
Settlers attack Palestinian village northeast of Ramallah, ten injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2025 10:00 PM
A-G to send out tens of thousands of haredi draft orders in July
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2025 09:33 PM
UN appoints new UNIFIL head of mission
By REUTERS
06/04/2025 08:48 PM
IDF to release emergency squads on Lebanon border from service
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2025 08:20 PM
US to veto Gaza ceasefire proposal at UN Security Council
By AMICHAI STEIN
06/04/2025 07:45 PM
Israeli air force intercepts drone from the east
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2025 07:42 PM
Unions file complaint over Saudi Arabia's treatment of migrant workers
By REUTERS
06/04/2025 06:28 PM
Shas expected to support motion to dissolve Knesset
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2025 05:54 PM
IDF strikes terror tunnel, could contain senior Hamas officials
By AMICHAI STEIN
06/04/2025 05:36 PM
Police evacuate Elifelet light rail after suspicious object discovery
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2025 04:41 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky suggests truce until meeting with Putin can occur
By REUTERS
06/04/2025 04:19 PM