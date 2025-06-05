Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Defense Minister Israel Katz sends hugs and condolences to the Weinstein, Haggai families

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Defense Minister Israel Katz sent a hug and condolences to the Weinstein and Haggai families on Thursday after the IDF announced it had retrieved the bodies of Judith Weinstein Haggai and her husband, Gadi Haggai.

He commended the Shin Bet and IDF for their successful operation in retrieving the bodies.

"The State of Israel has a moral and national obligation to bring back all of our brothers and sisters, both living and deceased, and we will continue to act decisively until this mission is complete,” Katz concluded.

This is a developing story.



Related Tags
Hostage headline
Yonatan Samerano was supposed to celebrate his 23rd birthday today
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/05/2025 10:26 AM
Defense minister sets up committee to examine Army Radio
By TAL SHALEV
06/05/2025 09:14 AM
Nine injured in Ryanair emergency landing in Germany
By REUTERS
06/05/2025 09:01 AM
GHF aid distribution in Gaza remains paused for second day in a row
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/05/2025 08:26 AM
Israel Police to file indictment against Dan Agam for murder
By YOAV ETIEL
06/05/2025 08:21 AM
Iraq holds Kurdish gov't legally responsible for continued oil smuggling
By REUTERS
06/05/2025 08:09 AM
Amazon prepares to test humanoid robots for package deliveries
By REUTERS
06/05/2025 03:51 AM
Impeachment process against MK Odeh opened after obtaining 70 signatures
By WALLA!
06/05/2025 03:50 AM
Trump signs proclamation to restrict student visas at Harvard
By REUTERS
06/05/2025 02:56 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 strikes China's Yunnan
By REUTERS
06/05/2025 02:37 AM
Fired NTSB vice chair sues Trump over removal from office
By REUTERS
06/05/2025 12:03 AM
US judge blocks deportation of family of Colorado attack suspect
By REUTERS
06/04/2025 11:44 PM
Lawsuit seeks release of Colorado attack suspect's family
By REUTERS
06/04/2025 11:28 PM
Eighty-eight humanitarian aid trucks transferred into Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2025 11:13 PM
IDF issues evacuation warning for areas of northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2025 10:33 PM