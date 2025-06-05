Defense Minister Israel Katz sends hugs and condolences to the Weinstein, Haggai families

Defense Minister Israel Katz sent a hug and condolences to the Weinstein and Haggai families on Thursday after the IDF announced it had retrieved the bodies of Judith Weinstein Haggai and her husband, Gadi Haggai.

He commended the Shin Bet and IDF for their successful operation in retrieving the bodies.

"The State of Israel has a moral and national obligation to bring back all of our brothers and sisters, both living and deceased, and we will continue to act decisively until this mission is complete,” Katz concluded.

This is a developing story.