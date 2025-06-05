Netanyahu's office does not deny Liberman's claim that Israel is arming Hamas opponents in Gaza

The Prime Minister's Office did not deny Yisrael Beytenu chair MK Avigdor Liberman's claim that Israel is arming crime families and militias in Gaza to fight Hamas, which he made in an interview on KAN Reshet Bet Thursday.

"Israel is working to defeat Hamas through various means, as recommended by all heads of the security establishment," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

In the interview, Liberman claimed, "The Israeli government is transferring weapons to a group of criminals and offenders who identify with ISIS, on the orders of the prime minister."

Liberman then went on to say, "In my opinion, this did not pass cabinet approval. This was with the knowledge of the head of the Shin Bet, but I don't know how much the chief of staff was privy to the matter.

לא תאמינו למי ממשלת ה-7 באוקטובר מחלקת נשק בתוך עזה >> pic.twitter.com/F0q7wEgsvu — אביגדור ליברמן (@AvigdorLiberman) June 4, 2025

Arming Hamas's opposition

KAN reported that weapons were given to different militia groups within the Gaza Strip that oppose the rule of Hamas. The report said this was done so the groups could defend themselves against the terrorist organization.

When asked to respond to the allegations, the Shin Bet refused, KAN reported.