Man suspected of stabbing and killing his 67-year-old mother in Nahariya - report

A man is suspected of stabbing his 67-year-old mother, who has now been pronounced dead, MDA and Army Radio reported on Saturday.

Israel Police confirmed it began extensive searches for her son, the suspect in the incident, who fled the scene.

At 10:02 p.m., Magen David Adom’s 101 hotline in the Carmel region received a report of a violent incident on Iris Street in Nahariya. According to Maariv, MDA medics and paramedics arrived at the scene and are performing CPR on the woman, who suffered penetrating injuries and is in critical condition.