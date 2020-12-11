Britain's AstraZeneca will start clinical trials combining its own vaccine with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine candidate by the end of the year, the head of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Friday.The official, Kirill Dmitriev, said in a statement that Russia was determined to start joint production of the new combined vaccine with AstraZeneca once it had proven its efficacy in clinical trials. AstraZeneca announced earlier on Friday it would investigate combining its own experimental vaccine with Sputnik V, a move Russian scientists have suggested could sharply boost efficacy.Dmitriev said that cooperation between scientists from different countries would be decisive in beating the pandemic and the developers of Sputnik V last month used Twitter to suggest AstraZeneca try the combination.They said it was worth experimenting with the Russian model and using two different shots rather than the same ones."Sputnik V is happy to share one of its two human adenoviral vectors with AstraZeneca to increase the efficacy of (the) AstraZeneca vaccine. Using two different vectors for two vaccine shots will result in higher efficacy than using the same vector for two shots," they said on Nov. 23.In its statement on Friday, AstraZeneca said it was considering how it can assess combinations of different vaccines, and would soon begin exploring with Russia's Gamaleya Institute, which developed Sputnik V, whether two adenovirus-based vaccines can be successfully combined.
Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund, which has funded Sputnik, said:"This shows the strength of Sputnik V technology and our willingness and desire to partner with other vaccines to fight against COVID together."