Eight shot dead at three day spas in US state of Georgia

Eight people, including at least four women, were shot dead at three day spas in the Atlanta, Georgia area on Tuesday, police and local media reported.

In Atlanta, police officers responding to a call of a "robbery in progress" late on Tuesday afternoon arrived at a beauty spa to find three women shot dead, Police Chief Rodney Bryant told reporters.

While investigating the initial shooting report the officers were called from a second spa across the street where a fourth victim was found dead of a gunshot wound, Bryant said.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution newspaper reported that four people were shot at a day spa in Cherokee County, Georgia, north of Atlanta, and that a suspect had been taken into custody.

Reuters could not immediately confirm that report.

Bryant, who called the case an "extreme priority," said he had no information on a possible motive for the attacks.