Attempted stabbing attack near Shiloh, no IDF soldiers injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
MAY 25, 2020 11:01
Two terrorists attempted to stab IDF soldiers near the settlement of Amihai, located near Shiloh in the West Bank, on Monday morning. The soldiers fired at the terrorists and no injuries were reported among the soldiers.
