Attempted stabbing attack thwarted by IDF in West Bank

An attempted stabbing attack was thwarted by the IDF on Tuesday in the West Bank, the IDF's Spokesperson's Unit reported.
The incident took place at the Giti Avishar junction, near Ariel. The terrorist approached an IDF outpost manned by soldiers belonging to the Home Front Command's mixed Search and Rescue Unit, currently on routine security activity in the West Bank.
The terrorist reportedly attempted to stab a soldier before being shot and killed on the spot, the Samaria Regional Council reported.First United Hatzalah responders confirmed that there were no Israeli casualties in the attack. "Miraculously, other than the attacker, there were no injuries and the incident is being dealt with by security forces." Chaim Kreif, a United Hatzalah volunteer EMT and one of the first responders on the scene said. While the United Hatzalah report indicates that no soldiers were injured in the incident, Israeli media has reported that one soldier was lightly injured and received medical treatment on the scene. Reinforced IDF troops were dispatched to the area as the IDF investigates the incident.
