Attorney Sagit Afik announced as new Knesset A-G by Knesset speaker

Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin on Tuesday evening announced that the Knesset's next attorney-general will be attorney Sagit Afik.
Afik currently serves as deputy Knesset attorney-general and was one of four candidates.
Afik's nomination still needs to be approved by the Knesset committee before being final. Levin explained the appointment saying that "because we are in a transition to elections, I felt it was right to make the appointment so that the Knesset would have an attorney-general during the sensitive time of elections."
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}