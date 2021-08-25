Austin: We will ensure Israel's defense against Iran

WASHINGTON - The US is committed to Israel's defense, including against Iran, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Pentagon on Wednesday.

Austin also said the Biden administration stands behind Israel's right to defend itself, which can be seen in its military aid, including a commitment to replenish Iron Dome missile defense batteries.

The US will continue to ensure Israel's security, he added.

Bennett and Austin are expected to discuss the Iranian threat at length.