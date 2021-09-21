Australian documents showed French submarine deal was at risk for years

As early as September 2018, an independent oversight board led by a former US Secretary of the Navy Donald Winter had advised Australia to look at alternatives to the French submarine and questioned whether the project was in the national interest, a 2020 public report from the country's Auditor-General shows.

Australian parliamentary hearings and reports on the project, first priced at $40 billion and more recently at $60 billion, even before construction had begun, also showed problems emerging. In June, the defense secretary told parliament "contingency planning" for the program was underway.

"They would have to have their eyes shut not to realize the danger they were facing," said Rex Patrick, an independent senator for South Australia, referring to France.