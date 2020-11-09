The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Austria confirms summer meeting of Islamists with Vienna attacker

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 9, 2020 13:03
Austria on Monday confirmed reports that the jihadist who killed four people in a shooting rampage in Vienna last week held a summer meeting not only with people from Germany who were under observation but also with two men since arrested in Switzerland.
"A meeting took place in Vienna among the people (you) addressed from Germany and Switzerland but there were also people present at the meeting with the later assailant who were arrested in the context of the investigation," Director General for Public Security Franz Ruf told a news conference.
Bahrain cabinet approves air services MOU with Israel
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/09/2020 01:44 PM
Switzerland report 17,309 new coronavirus cases over three days
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/09/2020 01:41 PM
Iran reports record daily coronavirus cases of 10,463
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/09/2020 01:07 PM
Saudi-led coalition destroys drone launched by Yemen's Houthis
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/09/2020 01:05 PM
Germany expects COVID-19 vaccine in Q1 2021 at the earliest
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/09/2020 12:00 PM
Gunmen kill at least 11 in attack on Iraqi army post in Baghdad
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/09/2020 10:31 AM
Russia reports record high of 21,798 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/09/2020 10:28 AM
Two coronavirus patients reported on flights into Israel
Nagorno-Karabakh reports 44 more military casualties in Azeri fighting
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/09/2020 09:12 AM
Regional Cooperation Minister infected with coronavirus
Coronavirus in Israel: 522 new infections, 2.4% tests positive
11 dead in attack by armed men on Iraqi army post in Baghdad
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/09/2020 01:20 AM
Two protesters arrested in Jerusalem
Iran's Zarif calls on neighbors to cooperate following Trump's defeat
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/08/2020 09:49 PM
US CDC reports 236,547 deaths from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/08/2020 09:26 PM
