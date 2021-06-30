Ayelet Shaked: If cases increase, flights will stop

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked confirmed on Wednesday that if COVID-19 morbidity increases in a dramatic way, measures to close the airport may be once again considered, according to Ynet.The statement was made during her visit to Ben-Gurion Airport as part of efforts to reduce the number of coronavirus patients arriving in the country."The simple thing would be to close the airport. The current reality is different to what it was, so we are trying to keep Ben-Gurion Airport open," she said. "But if morbidity increases, then flights will stop."She also confirmed that any passengers who attempt to board a flight to a red country will be given a NIS 5,000 fine.