Bahrain foreign ministry official lands in Israel

Bahrain's Undersecretary for Political Affairs in the Foreign Ministry Dr. Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa landed in Israel on Sunday morning ahead of a four-day work trip.Shaikh Abdulla is set to meet with President Isaac Herzog, as well as with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.He will meet Foreign Ministry cadets to discuss foreign affairs and Israel-Bahrain relations. In addition, he will visit universities, organizations, and research institutes all over Israel.This is the Bahraini Foreign Ministry official's second trip to the Jewish state, with the first being in December of last year.