Bahrain says it foiled planned attack, confiscated Iranian weapons and explosives
By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 22, 2021 14:08
Bahrain security forces arrested a number of suspected militants ahead of a planned attack and confiscated Iranian weapons and explosives in their possession, the interior ministry said on its official Twitter on Monday.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056
Fax: 03-5613699
E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll
Free number 1-800-448-9291
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: [email protected]