Bahraini Ambassador to Israel arrives in Tel Aviv

Bahrain-appointed envoy Khaled Al Jalahma will be arriving in Tel Aviv on Tuesday to begin his post as the first Bahraini ambassador to Israel.

Al Jalahma tweeted the news in a brand new Twitter account called "BahrainAmbIsr" on Tuesday morning in English, Hebrew and Arabic.



I am honored to announce that I will be arriving in Tel Aviv today to begin my post as #Bahrain ’s first Ambassador to #Israel August 31, 2021

Bahrain normalized relations with Israel in September of 2020 as part of the regional Abraham Accords, alongside the UAE.