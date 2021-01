Rafaeli was sentenced in July 2020 to 16-months in prison and a NIS 2.5m. fine, over tax-evasion offenses.

Rafaeli has recently asked to be released from prison due to her medical condition, and even filed a petition against the Prison Services, claiming that she is not receiving proper medical care.

The reports noted that two other prisoners at the Neve Tirza prison were diagnosed with the virus.

