Barzilai opens fourth COVID-19 ward due to rising number of patients

Barzilai Medical Center has opened a fourth coronavirus ward Sunday as the hospital continues to get overwhelmed with the number of coronavirus patients needing treatment, according to a press release from the hospital.

There is a total of 68 coronavirus patients, four of whom were admitted on Sunday.

"Unfortunately, the number of coronavirus patients who come to us in critical condition has increased, and as a result we decided to open another ward today," said Prof. Yaniv Scherer, Director of the Barzilai Medical Center.