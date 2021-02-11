Beitar Jerusalem FC withdraws sale to UAE Sheik Hamad bin Khalifa

Two months and four days ago, Beitar Jerusalem FC celebrated a historic day : At a press conference in Dubai, Israeli businessman Moshe Hogeg celebrated with Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa the sale of 50% of the club's ownership.

The sheikh's son was to be a senior board member, and the whole world covered the historic deal which stated that the club from Israel's capital, which has long struggled with racism and Islamophobia from fans, will be headed by a person from the United Arab Emirates.

On Thursday however, after a long and tedious process of procrastination, the deal fell through.

The Committee for the Transfer of Rights on behalf of the Israeli Football Association (IFA) announced on Thursday that Beitar Jerusalem had officially withdrawn the request to transfer 50% of the club's ownership to Sheikh bin Khalifa, after the latter did not issue all the required documents, including a certificate of integrity.

The IFA did say however, that the club could re-apply to approve the deal in the future.

In January, the Rights Transfer Committee announced that Sheikh bin Khalifa had not provided all the documents required to approve the deal, including the Integrity Certificate, which Beitar Jerusalem claimed that those in Abu Dhabi have a difficulty in issuing.

In addition, even before Beitar Jerusalem requested an extension for the transaction between Hogeg and the sheikh, the Committee for the Transfer of Rights also reportedly intended to invalidate Bin Khalifa's capital statement, which relies on bonds of the Venezuelan government.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}