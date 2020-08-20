The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Belarus launches criminal case into opposition council

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 20, 2020 14:35
The Belarusian general prosecutor's office said on Thursday it had opened a criminal case into a council launched by members of the opposition who disputed an Aug. 9 presidential election, the RIA news agency reported.
The general prosecutor said the body was designed to seize power and undermine national security, RIA reported.President Alexander Lukashenko faces the biggest challenge to his 26-year rule following the election that triggered mass protests. He has described the opposition council as "an attempt to seize power."


Tags protests Opposition belarus
UAE senior official: Requests for F-35 fighter jet precedes Israel deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2020 04:53 PM
Former Trump adviser Bannon charged with fraud by federal prosecutors
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2020 04:47 PM
Palestinian shot while carrying firebomb - IDF
Russia's "Sputnik V" COVID-19 vaccine to be tested on 40,000 people
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2020 03:49 PM
Border Police officer who was stabbed in JLM released from the hospital
Cargo ship and tanker collide off Shanghai; 14 missing
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2020 03:04 PM
Any foreign talks with Belarusian opposition a sign of interference
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2020 02:51 PM
Some seven fires broke out in the South due to incendiary balloons
  • By YUVAL BAGNO/MAARIV
  • 08/20/2020 02:29 PM
Health Ministry warns of swimming in contaminated locations
EU, CureVac in talks on 225 million doses of potential COVID-19 vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2020 12:53 PM
France says its military operation Barkhane will continue in Mali
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2020 12:35 PM
Police begins clearing protester's compound on Balfour ahead of protests
Coronavirus outbreak in Karmiel nursing home
Poland's foreign minister resigns
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2020 11:57 AM
Coronavirus: 1,637 new patients - 403 in serious condition
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by