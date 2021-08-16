The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Belarusian sentenced after suicide attempt during trial

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 16, 2021 16:56
A Belarusian man who tried to cut his own throat during a court hearing in June was sentenced to 8-1/2 years in prison after his trial resumed on Monday, the human rights group Viasna-96 and Belarusian media reported.
Stepan Latypov, 41, was arrested last September during an intensifying crackdown on protests by security forces loyal to President Alexander Lukashenko after a contested election.
He had tried to cut his own throat during a hearing on June 1 after complaining in court of torture and threats to his family and neighbors, activists, local media and a witness reported. He underwent emergency treatment in hospital.
The human rights group Viasna-96 has recognized Latypov as one of hundreds of political prisoners in Belarus.
Latypov was charged with organizing riots, resisting police and fraud, and also accused on state television of planning to poison the police. He denies any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty, arguing that the case was politically motivated.
Belarusian officials have not commented on Monday's verdict. A spokeswoman for the court declined comment but said a statement on the case would be published soon.
US President Biden to speak on Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/16/2021 06:12 PM
Otzma Yehudit head Itamar Ben-Gvir infected with coronavirus
Some 11,000 Cameroonians flee to Chad
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/16/2021 05:42 PM
NY Assembly to release report on Cuomo investigation
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/16/2021 05:20 PM
UK: COVID-19 vaccines do not raise risk of miscarriage
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/16/2021 04:47 PM
Philippines military kills 16 communist rebels in raid
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/16/2021 04:05 PM
Geula Even-Sa'ar resigns
Israelis flew to Iceland, 30 contracted COVID - report
Benefits for IDF disabled, bereaved families approved by Knesset
Three Turkish soldiers killed in explosion in northern Iraq
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/16/2021 11:49 AM
Highway 1 opens for traffic, protests continue
Yesh Atid MK Inbar Bezek tests positive for COVID-19
IDF COVID numbers: 1,385 active cases, 2,442 in quarantine
Coronavirus in Israel: 5,075 new cases, 519 serious cases
Shots fired toward Ein Kuniya council head's house
