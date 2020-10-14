Ben-Gurion Airport to reopen Thursday at midnight

The Transportation Ministry and the attorney-general reached an agreement Wednesday on the reopening of Ben-Gurion Airport on Thursday at midnight after remaining closed for weeks following the implementation of a nationwide coronavirus lockdown, according a KAN news report.According to the report, Transportation Ministry officials are expected to confirm the decision with Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit later Wednesday.As a result of the expected opening, thousands of Israelis allegedly bought plane tickets for the next four days.