The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with President Joe Biden

“The two leaders noted their personal ties of many years and said they will work together," Netanyahu's office said.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
FEBRUARY 17, 2021 22:59
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with President Joe Biden on February 17 (photo credit: Courtesy)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with President Joe Biden on February 17
(photo credit: Courtesy)
US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on the phone on Wednesday, nearly a month after Biden entered office.
Netanyahu was the first leader in the Middle East to get a call from Biden. The “warm and friendly” conversation lasted for nearly an hour, the Prime Minister’s Office said.
“The two leaders noted their personal ties of many years and said they will work together to continue bolstering the strong alliance between Israel and the US,” the PMO readout stated.
Netanyahu and Biden discussed continuing to promote peace agreements between Israel and states in the region, the Iranian threat and regional challenges.
The leaders agreed to continue a dialogue between them.
Biden also congratulated Netanyahu for his leadership in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and they exchanged opinions on the matter, according to the PMO statement.
The White House had yet to release its own readout at press time.
The phone call came a day before US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to hold a video conference with his counterparts in the E3, the European countries – UK, France and Germany – that are party to the 2015 Iran deal. The meeting comes after Tehran announced it would not allow snap inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency if the US does not lift sanctions imposed since 2018 by February 21.
The Biden administration seeks to rejoin the nuclear deal, which former US president Donald Trump left in 2018, as long as Tehran returns to full compliance with its limitations. Israel is opposed to the deal, which would eventually permit Iran to enrich high levels of uranium that could lead to the development of a nuclear weapon. In recent weeks, Iran has begun enriching uranium to 20%, far beyond the limitations of the 2015 deal, and developing uranium metal.
The delay in Biden’s call sparked speculation that the president was distancing himself from Netanyahu, possibly in light of the prime minister’s tense relationship with former US president Barack Obama, under whom Biden was vice president, and his especially warm one with former president Donald Trump, including after Biden won the 2020 election.
Netanyahu, however, rejected those theories, most recently in an interview with Army Radio on Wednesday afternoon, in which he said “Joe Biden is my personal friend for 40 years” and that he believes Biden will advance further peace agreements between Israel and Arab and Muslim states.
Blinken and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan each called their Israeli counterparts twice in recent weeks.
Advisers for some of Netanyahu’s political rivals said officials in the Biden administration told them they were maintaining the strong US-Israel relationship while relaying a message that there would be “no special relationship” between Netanyahu and Biden.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu diplomacy Joe Biden
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Standing with Israel against the ICC boosts credibility

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Daily Blood Libel: Jews won’t vaccinate Palestinians – NOT! - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Why are Jewish groups fighting the IHRA antisemitism definition? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
TAMIR GILAT: Goals, Giving and Gratitude.

Cancer, 10 years later: I am not the story of my life - opinion

 By TAMIR GILAT
Walter Bingham

Israel Elections: Lack of Anglo representation is an insult - opinion

 By WALTER BINGHAM

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Why did Trump's lawyer, David Schoen, keep putting his hand on his head?

Trump's impeachment lawyer David Schoen covering his hand with his head before drinking water
4

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
5

Iran cleric: People who are vaccinated for COVID have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by