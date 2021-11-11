Bennet, Lapid and Herzog speak at 5th Christian Media Summit

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, and President Isaac Herzog all spoke at the 5th Christian Media Summit on Thursday.
Herzog was the first to speak, stating that one year after signing the Accords, there is already great progress in developing relations between Israel and its new allies.
Herzog states the importance to counter lies spread about Israel, in both politics and media.
Bennett was the second to speak, where he warned the threat of radical Islamic terror.
"In the Middle East, there is only one place that protects Christian life, and that is the state of Israel," Bennett said.
Bennett also warns against the threat of nuclear Iran.
"Thank you for always standing up for Israel," Bennett address the Christian Media Summit.