Bennet, Lapid and Herzog speak at 5th Christian Media Summit

Herzog was the first to speak, stating that one year after signing the Accords, there is already great progress in developing relations between Israel and its new allies.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 11, 2021 18:30
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett sits next to alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid as he speaks during the first weekly cabinet meeting of his new government in Jerusalem June 20, 2021. (photo credit: EMMANUEL DUNAND/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett sits next to alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid as he speaks during the first weekly cabinet meeting of his new government in Jerusalem June 20, 2021.
(photo credit: EMMANUEL DUNAND/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, and President Isaac Herzog all spoke at the 5th Christian Media Summit on Thursday.
Herzog was the first to speak, stating that one year after signing the Accords, there is already great progress in developing relations between Israel and its new allies.
Herzog states the importance to counter lies spread about Israel, in both politics and media.
Bennett was the second to speak, where he warned the threat of radical Islamic terror. 
"In the Middle East, there is only one place that protects Christian life, and that is the state of Israel," Bennett said. 
Netanyahu at the 2018 Christian Media Summit (credit: GPO)Netanyahu at the 2018 Christian Media Summit (credit: GPO)
Bennett also warns against the threat of nuclear Iran.
"Thank you for always standing up for Israel," Bennett address the Christian Media Summit.


