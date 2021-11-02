The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Bennett and Modi praise Israel, India ties ahead of meeting

PM Naftali Bennett and India's Narendra Modi spoke about relations between the two countries ahead of a planned meeting.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 2, 2021 13:52
PM Naftali Bennett with Indian PM Narendra Modi at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow (photo credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)
PM Naftali Bennett with Indian PM Narendra Modi at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow
(photo credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about relations between Israel and India at the Glasgow Climate Change Conference this morning ahead of their scheduled meeting.
Modi said to Bennett that he would be happy to host him in India and to continue the good relations between the two countries. 
Bennett thanked him as the person who restarted deeper relations between their countries. 
"It is a deep relationship between two unique cultures, Indian and Jewish culture," said Bennett. "I know it comes from your heart. It is not about interests, but about a deep belief that you hold and we feel it. On behalf of all the citizens of Israel, we greatly appreciate this new approach, it is something that will be remembered in history. Thank you."
Bennett recounted how a hi-tech company he ran merged with an Indian company in Manhattan, during the discussion as well. "There were many Israelis and Indians in the office, and the encounter between them created an unusual dynamic of innovation. There are very many things we can learn from you, and that is what we strive to do."
PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at the beginning of the COP26 conference in Glasgow on Monday. (credit: GPO) PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at the beginning of the COP26 conference in Glasgow on Monday. (credit: GPO)
"Our goal is to continue the great path you have taken with my predecessors and take it to a new level so that we can ensure that the two countries work together on innovation, technology, space, security, agriculture, food technologies and, of course, climate technologies," added Bennett, extending greetings to the people of India ahead of the Diwali festival.


