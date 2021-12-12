Bennett to embark on surprise trip to UAE, meet Bin Salman

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will travel the United Arab Emirates and meet the Gulf state's de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday in the highest-level public visit since the countries formalized relations last year, the Prime Minister's Office announced on Sunday.

The leaders will discuss deepening ties between the two countries, with an emphasis on economic and regional issues that will contribute to prosperity, welfare and strengthening the stability between the countries.

The timing of the visit may also be connected to the latest developments on the situation of Iran's nuclear program.

The Americans did not voice opposition to the Israeli preparations when presented with the date by Gantz on Thursday, a senior diplomatic source said the following day. Defense Minister Benny Gantz updated American officials that he has set a deadline for when the IDF will need to complete preparations for an attack against Iran.The Americans did not voice opposition to the Israeli preparations when presented with the date by Gantz on Thursday, a senior diplomatic source said the following day.

The IDF has intensified planning for an attack against its arch enemy. Last week, American sources revealed that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gantz were expected to discuss joint military preparations, and a report on Kan said that the IDF was planning a massive mock strike aerial drill for this summer.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the cabinet meeting, November 28, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

